2024 Host Community Day: Ogun Commends Dangote Cement Ibese Over CSR Projects

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – It was a moment of excitement for the 17 host communities to Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant in Ogun State as the management reeled out 25 multi-million Naira Social Investment projects successfully executed for the people of the communities in the outgoing 2024 year, with an assurance of bigger investment projects in 2025.

This is just as the Ogun State Government lauded the Ibese Cement Plant for partnering the state government on the development of the host communities in the state through provision of infrastructure and empowerment programmes.

Speaking during the 3rd edition of the Ibese Host Community Day, Ibese Plant Director, Mr. Roy Uttam disclosed that 160 indigent students have benefitted from the Company’s scholarship programme while others including women, youths and farmers benefitted from various empowerments programmes to make them more productive and self employed.

Amidst intermittent applause and interjections by the Ipokia cultural troupe the Dangote Cement boss assured that the company would not rest on its oars in contributing to the development of the communities within which it operates in reciprocation for the co-operation received from the people.

Roy said the Host Community Day themed “Celebrating Resilience through Effective Partnership”, was in recognition ofthe communities’ invaluable contributions to Dangote Cementsuccess story in the past years and urged them to continue in that direction noting that the communities would continue to witness development just as the cement company continue to succeed.

Said he: “In consonance with the four thematic focus areas of our Social Investment Strategy, which are Infrastructure, Education, Health and Empowerment; we embarked on twenty- five (25) social investment projects, including those carried over from the previous year. We have so far made significant progress, despite the prevailing inflation, which caused us to renegotiate all of the contracts to ensure that we deliver maximum value to our communities.

“Today, a symbolic presentation of Scholarship award to 120 outstanding and indigent students will be made alongside the distribution of fifty-five (55) chest freezers to support vulnerable women in starting or expanding their businesses. These efforts complement a range of initiatives, including a welfare program for fifty (50) elderly individuals, the provision of Fertilizers, Pesticides, and Knapsack sprayers to 60 farmers, and other empowerment programs so far carried out in the course of year.

“Earlier this year, thirty (30) youths who completed training in shoe and leather bag making were equipped with multimillion-naira starter packs. Another group of thirty (30) youths from the host communities are currently undergoing training in POP, screeding, and painting. As always, each trainee will receive tools to support their immediate startup,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Ogun State Commissioner, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olu OlaAikulola, commended the Dangote Cement for its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility for growth and development across their host communities.

“You can see the different programmes they have done for the communities, skill acquisition, programme empowerment for youths and women. My take is that things should be done on need basis and I see that happening here. Last year Dangote Cement gave 50 chest freezers, and the community said they needed more and this year 55 were given to select women.

“We advocate for maximum impact; I charge the traditional rulers to follow this up and ensure that these grants and items distributed are well used for the growth of the economy.”

Giving the Cement Plant’s Social Investments scorecard, the Head of Social Performance, Dangote Cement, Ibese, Mr Ademola Ojolowo, revealed that a total of 25 social investment projects planned for 2024 with seven projects carried over from 2023 were successfully executed.

“The scholarship fund was increased by 50 per cent for tertiary institution students and by 80 per cent for secondary school students. Some of the other completed projects include; Construction of solar powered industrial borehole with overheads tank in Ibese, and Abule Maria; Construction of health centre with solar powered borehole in Imasayi; Renovation of health centre with solar powered borehole in Aga Olowo; Purchase and installation of 500KVA, 33/0.415KV transformer at Abule Oke; Support for 60 farmers (provision of fertilisers, pesticides and knapsack sprayers) from all the host communities.

“Others are empowerment for women (provision of chest freezers to 55 vulnerable women across the host communities); skill acquisition and empowerment programme for 30 youths on leather bag and shoe making; elders’ empowerment (60 senior citizens across the host communities); annual scholarship award (120 indigent students across the host communities) among others.

Speaking on behalf of other host communities’ traditional rulers, the Aboro of Iboro, Oba Daniel Abayomi Salako said the communities were happy with Dangote Cement for the efforts made to provide the people with projects and programmes that make life more meaningful.

While urging the company to do more in the coming year, he equally enjoined his people to make the best use of the infrastructures and empowerments by taking ownership and at the same time maintain the current peaceful atmosphere in the communities.

The Community Day celebration witnessed various traditional games competitions with winners rewarded with various gifts and tasting of traditional cuisines by the communities’ women group.