2027: Why Peter Obi Won’t Contest Presidency Under LP – Valentine Ozigbo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) Former Anambra State governorship candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, has stated that Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential aspirant of the Labour Party will not be contesting the position in the same platform in 2027.

Ozigbo resigned his membership in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2022 and joined LP to support the presidential ambition of the former Anambra governor.

However, on February 19, Ozigbo defected from the LP to the All Progressives Congress, APC, as he cited his “unwavering commitment” to the greater vision for the state.

In his resignation letter, Ozigbo stated that he informed Obi of his decision as a “mark of deep respect” for his leadership and friendship.

However, appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, the former governorship candidate said: “I don’t see a future for the Labour Party. I’m happy to live with that assertion, and I would like to be proven wrong.

“Peter Obi, that we are talking about, also left ANPP for APGA, then PDP, and later the Labour Party, and I can almost guarantee that if he wishes to run for election, it’s not going to be under Labour Party.

“I can almost guarantee that. I am not his spokesperson.

“Maybe I am wrong, but I am a witness to a lot of discussions around coalitions, and I can tell you my own optimism about that.”