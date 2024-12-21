2025: Don’t Pay Your Tax And Go To Jail–Kano Govt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kano State Government says it will prosecute all tax defaulters in 2025 as part of its major reforms in tax administration.

This is contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson to Gov. Abba Yusuf, Sanusi Bature in Kano on Saturday.

According to the statement, Dr Zaid Abubakar, the Executive Chairman of Kano State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS), sounded the warning during a presentation at the ongoing High-Level Retreat for top government officials.

The retreat is being held in Kaduna.

Abubakar said the reform was not only aimed at increasing taxes but improving the efficiency of tax collection and ensuring compliance with tax regulations.

He said the State Government had projected to generate over N20 billion revenue each quarter of 2025.

Yusuf sacked the chairman of the revenue service and appointed a new management structure in a bid to rejig the system.

The decision, according to the statement,has significantly improved the agency’s performance in the third and fourth quarters of 2024.

To ensure effective reforms in revenue generation, the spokesperson further said, the governor would commission a new model for tax collection.

The model, he said, was expected to substantially increase revenue generation for the 2025 fiscal year.

“It will help in enabling the administration to fulfill its campaign promises across various critical sectors of development,” he said. ( NAN)