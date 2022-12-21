213 Bodies Recovered As Military Airstrikes Against Terrorists In Zamfara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – More than 213 bodies of terrorists and their collaborators have died and their bodies were recovered in Zamfara State as of Tuesday.

This development is coming after exchanges of gunfire between Nigerian troops and terrorists in some communities.

According to available information, the armed forces lost 10 personnel and some civilians were killed after bandits made an incursion into their villages.

The Operation Hadarin Daji raid was said to have targeted terrorists in Malele village of Dansadau Local Government Area.

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and ground troops of the Nigerian Army began the joint operation which continued till Monday.

A defence intelligence operative informed PRNigeria that security services adequately mobilized troops for the assault.

“Bandits who were fleeing from NAF airstrikes ran into a small village called Mutunji to take refuge.

“The NAF aircraft undertook a precision strike at the exact location while the ground troops cleared the fleeing bandits in their escape bids”, the source said.

Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has commiserated with the military and families of civilians who lost their lives in the course of the battle.