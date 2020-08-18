Again, Buhari, Jonathan Meet Over Mali; Reject Call For Keita’s Resignation

Photo: President Buhari Receives Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan And ECOWAS Delegation On Mali Crisis. Credit: @Sundayaghaeze

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has rejected the call by the Republic of Mali’s main opposition, M5 to President Ibrahim Keita to resign and vacate office.

A former President and Special Envoy to Mali, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan disclosed this to Tuesday, while in a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to a statement issued at the end of the meeting by President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina, former President Jonathan told his successor that the country’s main opposition group, M5, was unyielding on its call for the resignation of President Keita.

The text of the statement reads, “President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday received his immediate predecessor in office, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, at State House, Abuja.

“Dr Jonathan, who is ECOWAS Special Envoy to the Republic of Mali, briefed on the political situation in the West African country, as corollary to efforts by West African leaders to restore stability to the country.

“President Buhari and four other ECOWAS leaders had visited Bamako, Mali, last month, followed by a virtual extraordinary summit of the sub-regional body.

“Dr Jonathan, who was in Mali from Monday to Thursday, last week, recounted his meetings with the stakeholders, including political and religious leaders, Ambassadors of US, France, Russia, Germany, European Union, and other important personalities key to peace and cohesion in the country.

“The main opposition group, M5, he said, continued to insist on the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, a position not acceptable to ECOWAS, which insisted only on democratic process in change of power within its jurisdiction.”

“We told them that no international organisation, including the African Union, United Nations, and others, would agree with their position.

“We continued to emphasise the need for dialogue’’.

Mr. Adesina quoted Jonathan as saying that the Constitutional Court had been reconstituted and inaugurated, while vacancies in the Supreme Court had been filled, for sorting out the judicial arm of government.

In his response, President Buhari thanked his predecessor for the efforts put in so far and advised the special envoy to consult further with the Chairman of ECOWAS, President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic.