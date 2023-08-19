28 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Nabbed In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 28 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation in Enugu.

The suspects are: Godwin Ogbonna, Bright Chidozie, Chukwuebuka Ugwu, Ifesi Isaac, Collins Nnachi, Micheal Nnamdi, Ikechukwu Derrick Anya, Nneji Onyebuchi, Nwali Chukwujekwu Chukwudi, Kenechukwu Barry, Ibe Chisom, and Godwin Okwuchi Promise

Others include Chijioke Eze Henry, Chinwetalu Eze Harrison, Somadina James, Ejike Ezeoha, Seth Onodika, Akuh Stanley, Emmanuel Opara, Nonso Egwu Martin, Ugochukwu Kingsley Ibeh, Ikenna Okonkwo, Felix Nwaeze, Daniel John, Somtochukwu Zadok, Ugochukwu Amoke and Chukwudi Charles.

Spokesman for the Commission, Wilson Uwajarene who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen said items recovered from them include nine exotic cars, 44 mobile phones, seven personal computers and one international passport.

“The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded” Uwajaren hinted





