3 Pupils, Siblings Feared Killed As Commercial Vehicle Runs Over Them

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three school pupils, siblings, were feared killed when a commercial vehicle ran over them on Kajola/Igbominasi Highway in Ilesa, Osun State, on Monday.

African Examiner reports that the siblings met their deaths on their way to school.

Residents of the area consequently blocked the highway in protest.

The blockage led to a gridlock that compelled motorists to seek alternative routes.

An eyewitness stated that the bus ran over the pupils while on their way to school and they were rushed to a hospital before the police arrived.

“The police also towed the commercial bus away,’’ he said.

Police spokesperson in Osun State, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident and said that the police were on top of the situation to restore normalcy in the area.

She said details of the accident would also be made available soon.

NAN























