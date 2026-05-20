Obi Says He Is Not Worried About Jonathan’s Rumoured 2027 Presidential Bid

(AFRICAN EXAMINNER) – Peter Obi has said he is not bothered by reports that former President Goodluck Jonathan may contest the 2027 presidential election.

Obi said his main focus is on providing credible leadership and helping to rebuild Nigeria, rather than worrying about who may join the race.

He spoke on Tuesday night after participating in a screening exercise by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The former Anambra governor also rejected claims that he had become the party’s consensus presidential candidate. According to him, the process was open and democratic.

“How can it be based on consensus? The party has opened the expression of interest forms for people to submit. I bought the form. As the party said, I’m the only one who expressed interest. That’s it,” Obi said.

Reacting to talks about Jonathan possibly entering the race, Obi said democracy allows qualified citizens to present themselves for leadership.

“Democracy is about people offering themselves for service and being voted for,” he said.

“I’m not in any way going around looking for who is contesting. I’m concentrating on how to build a better Nigeria.”

Obi also praised the NDC screening process, which was chaired by Sam Egwu, describing it as a proper example of democracy in action.