Tinubu Replaces Oloyede, Appoints Segun Aina as JAMB Registrar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has appointed Segun Aina as the new registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Aina, a professor of computer engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University, will take over from Ishaq Oloyede when his tenure ends on July 31, 2026.

At 39, Aina becomes the youngest person ever appointed registrar of JAMB. He will turn 40 in July.

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Aina is an expert in computer systems, digital infrastructure, and examination reforms.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent, as well as a master’s degree and a PhD from Loughborough University. He also completed the Senior Management Programme at Lagos Business School.

Onanuga said Aina first worked with JAMB during his National Youth Service and later became involved in examination reforms and digital systems development.

The statement added that Aina has more than 15 years of experience working with federal and state governments on technology and institutional reforms. He has also served as a consultant to examination bodies such as the National Examinations Council (NECO) and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

Aina is a member of professional organisations, including the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

President Bola Tinubu said he expects the new registrar to use his experience and knowledge to improve the operations of JAMB.