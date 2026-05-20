APC Produces Only 3 Female Senatorial Candidates Despite 35% Affirmative Action Calls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress has produced only three female senatorial candidates in the primaries conducted so far ahead of the 2027 general election.

Out of Nigeria’s 109 senatorial districts, the party has concluded primaries and announced candidates for 99 districts, while 10 contests remain pending, inconclusive, or yet to be officially released.

The three female candidates are Idiat Adebule for Lagos West, Ngozi Kene-Chiedu for Anambra Central, and Muheebah Dankaka for Kwara South.

The outcome has sparked fresh concerns over the poor representation of women in politics despite years of advocacy for the implementation of the 35 per cent affirmative action policy aimed at increasing women’s participation in governance.

Adebule, a former deputy governor of Lagos State and current senator for Lagos West, emerged as the APC consensus candidate after receiving backing from party leaders in the district, including members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

In Kwara South, Dankaka defeated Lola Ashiru to secure the APC ticket in what observers described as one of the biggest upsets of the primaries.

Kene-Chiedu also emerged as the APC flagbearer for Anambra Central, making her one of the few women to secure senatorial tickets under the ruling party.

Several other female aspirants were unsuccessful in their bids.

Ipalibo Banigo was disqualified from the APC senatorial primary in Rivers State after the party cleared Felix Obuah for the ticket. Banigo has vowed to challenge the decision.

Other women who failed to secure APC senatorial tickets include Amina Ibrahim in the FCT, Folashade Grace Bent in Adamawa South, Nkechi Nwogu in Abia Central, and Noimot Salako-Oyedele in Ogun West.

Others include Halima Zakari and Jumoke Akindele, who contested in Ondo South.

Nigeria adopted the 35 per cent affirmative action principle through the National Gender Policy introduced in 2006 to improve women’s representation in governance and politics. However, implementation has remained weak, with women still occupying only a small percentage of elective positions nationwide.

In March, female deputy governors across the country urged the APC to reserve 35 per cent of elective positions for women ahead of the 2027 elections.

The appeal was made in a letter sent to Nentawe Yilwatda, where they noted that women’s representation in elective office remains around four to five per cent, one of the lowest globally.

Yilwatda had earlier promised that gender inclusion would be a major focus of the party’s preparations for the 2027 elections, stressing that the under-representation of women weakens democratic values.