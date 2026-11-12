4 Graduating Students of UNN Die Mysteriously; Management Declares 3 Day Mourning

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, community and environ have been thrown into shock, following the alleged mysterious death of four fresh graduates of the school.

According to sources close to the Ivory tower, the victims were said to be pharmacy graduates who had signed out at a party yesterday, Wednesday.

Meanwhile, earlier, videos and photographs flooded social media as the students celebrated their graduation.

The celebration has thrown the entire university campus into mourning after the news of the demise of the victims who were said to have died at the Hilltop off campus area.

A social media influencer, Chininkem Ugwuanyi posted the shocking news on his platform.

He wrote, “Dark Thursday in Nsukka @ University Of Nigeria Nsukka

“Seven Pharmacy students who just signed out or graduated yesterday all diéd in an in house party at #Hiltop axis of school environment.

“They reportedly lost their lives at a house party while celebrating their sign-out.”

A gory video in circulation shows the lifeless bodies of the graduates in a spacious room.

However, the university management Thursday officially confirmed the sad incident and declared a three-day mourning over the tragic death of four students who reportedly died at an off-campus house party in Nsukka.

Addressing the media on the unfortunate incident, which happened on Wednesday 11th November 2026, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Simon Ortunaya clarified that ten students of the University were involved in the party which they organized to celebrate one of their friends who finished his final year examination.

Unfortunately four of them died after consuming substances suspected to be alcohol and drugs. The remaining six students are currently at various stages of recuperation in the hospital.

Consequently, the Vice-Chancellor declared a three-day mourning for the deceased students. “Within these three days, all social and academic activities will be suspended in the University”, Prof. Ortuanya said. The Vice-Chancellor also suspended a town-hall meeting earlier scheduled between the University Community and the Governor of Enugu State.

He described the tragic loss of the students as “a death too many”.

Prof Ortuanya extended his heart-felt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased students. “The Management , staff and the students of the University of Nigeria share in their grief at this difficult moment and pray for the repose of the souls of the departed”.

He further clarified that the students involved in the incident cut across different departments as against the widely-speculated reports that they were from the Faculty of Pharmaceutica Sciences.

Prof. Ortuanya reiterated that ban on all forms of sign-out celebrations in the University, urging students to desist from indulging in activities that will endanger their lives.

He said that the University is cooperating with security agencies to unravel the actual cause of death of the students.

Enugu Police Investigates Death Of 4 UNN Fresh Graduates

MeanwhiletThe Enugu State Police Command has launched investigation into the sudden and unnatural deaths of four persons reportedly identified as students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), who took ill during an alleged academic sign-out celebration at Hilltop Hostel, Nsukka, on November 11, 2026.

A statement issued Thursday night by the state police public Relations officer PPRO, SP Daniel Ndukwe disclosed that “other students were also rushed to the hospital for treatment, while the four victims were confirmed dead on arrival.

“Alcoholic beverages were recovered from the scene, and the remains of the deceased have been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy.

“The Command is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to establish the cause of the deaths.

“Further updates will be communicated as the investigation progresses.

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