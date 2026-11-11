Tinubu Rewards Flamingos With N100m Savings Bond Each

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has given each player of the Flamingos a N100 million five-year federal government savings bond for winning the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, announced the reward on Wednesday, representing the president at a reception for the team at the State House Banquet, Abuja.

The chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, said the bonds will earn between 12 and 14 per cent interest yearly. He said each player is expected to receive about N1.1 million monthly over the five years.

Dikko explained that many of the players are minors, and the bond is meant to protect them from being overwhelmed by sudden wealth.

“These are young kids, under 17. There is no need to flood them with money. That can destroy their career,” he said. “By the time those bonds mature, they are already adults.

They can make a clear decision on what to do with their own money.”

Members of the team’s technical crew will receive N50 million each.

The Flamingos beat Japan 2-1 on Saturday to become the first African side to win the women’s U-17 World Cup.

It is also Nigeria’s first global trophy in women’s football.

Oluebube Umejiaku, 16, was named player of the tournament. She scored four goals, including the winner against Japan.

The team returned to Nigeria on Monday with the trophy.

On Tuesday, the Senate also donated N100 million to the team.