6 LP Assembly Members Defect To PDP In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After weeks of speculations in many quarters, six members of the Enugu State House of Assembly elected on the banner of the Labour Party LP, have officially announced their defection to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party.

They announced their defection on the floor of the house during their plenary on Thursday.

The lawakers, explained that their defection was as a result of the “existence of irreconcilable division, incessant crisis within the labour party at the national level and across all the state chapters.

“Regrettably, the party has evolved into state of perpetual discord with various factions embroiled in legal battles thereby undermining its ability to effectively serve the interest of the people.

“The Labour party once a beacon of hope for progressive ideas have regrettably become synonymous with internal squabbles, thereby reducing its capacity to fulfil the aspirations of electorates.

The law makers, equally cited the cases of Abure and Apapa factions as well as the national treasurer as some of the divisions within the party.

They expressed hope that the PDP will give them the platform to continue to serve the interests of their people and thanked the leaderships of Labour Party for their supports.

Our Correspondent learnt that those that announced their defection include: the Chief Whip of the house and member representing Igboeze North I, Hon. Ejike Eze; leader of the house and member representing Enugu North, Hon. Johnson Ugwu; the member representing Enugu South rural, Hon. Princess Ugwu.

Others, included member representing Nsukka West, Hon. Pius Ezeugwu; Member representing Igbo-Etiti East, Hon. Amuka Williams and member representing Oji River, Hon Osita Eze.

The motion for their defection to be accepted was moved by Rt. Hon. Iloabuchi Aniagu and was seconded by Rt. Hon. Jane Eneh.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman, House Committee on information, who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party, Hon. Harrison Ogara said though, they have freedom of movement, they should know that there is a section of the constitution that stated that any member of a political party that defects to another political party without fulfilling the constitutional provisions for defection will automatically loose his or her seat.

Ogara insisted that there is no crisis both at ward, local government, state levels of the party as well as the National level of the party that would have warranted them to cross carpet.

Ogara, said they only quoted a section of the party without looking at other sections that make it clear that would loose their positions.

The PDP dominated house, is made up of 24 members.