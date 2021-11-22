W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Bbnaija Star, Tega, Survives Auto Crash

Posted by Entertainment, Latest News Monday, November 22nd, 2021




more

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Tega Dominic, recently survived a  ghastly auto crash.

The mother-of-one took to her Twitter page to share photos of the damaged car in the early hours of Monday, as she asked her fans to appreciate God on her behalf.

With words of gratitude, the reality TV star also appreciated God for saving her life.



She tweeted, “Child of a praying mother. Thank you Abba Father, not another one tonight. All I am saying is, it is not yet my time. This new age and more is a must. Tell God thank you for me.” (sic)

See photos of the smashed car below:

Related Posts


more
            more

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=70989

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us