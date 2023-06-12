8th Enugu Assembly: Women Groups Demand Majority Leader Position For Female Member Elect, Hon. Ugwu

…… Says She Has Capacity.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the inauguration of the 8th Enugu State House of Assembly, women groups, under the platforms of Women Support Women and Heroine Women Foundation, have made passionate appeal to the male members – elect, to embrace the spirit of inclusion while choosing their principal officers, saying they should give opportunity to serve in the leadership cadre to their female folks.

They insisted that the female members elected in the house have the capacity to serve in any of the principal officers positions, if given the chance.

The groups however, mentioned specifically a member elect, Hon. Princess Obiajulu Ugwu of the Labour party, representing Enugu South Rural Constituency, stressing that she has the capacity and all it takes to serve as a principal officer in the 8th Enugu state House of Assembly.

Speaking to Newsmen Monday in Enugu, president of Women Support Women, Ambassador Onyinye Mamah, stated that Princes Ugwu will be a veritable asset in the State house of Assembly.

She frowned at a situation where Women are always relegated to the background in the nation’s political space, be it in elective or appointive positions, urging the Enugu state members to endeavour to change the narrative this time around.

“The unending clamour and advocacy for inclusion of women in decision making positions seems to be a fire disturbance on our leaders, if not why would Inclusion of women in principal positions be a major challenge for our leaders” Mamah asked.

According to her “Women like Hon. Obiajulu with such respected speaking, writing, and development skills shouldn’t be found warming constituency seats by being an ordinary member.

Ambassador Mamah, who is also the Execitive Director of Heroine Women Foundation said “Advocacy groups have been advised to profile and present competent ,capable and credible women and we have one of our best already in the Assembly and we expect some major positions assigned to her.

The groups expressed fear that ranking order and zoning might deny her the speakership and deputy, hence they are canvassing for majority leader “which also suit into her portfolio.

They assured the men law makers elect, that Princess Ugwu will not dissapoint the House and her Constituency if given the chance to serve as the Majority leader, adding that she is going to bring her intellectual prowess to bear if given the opportunity to serve s a principal.





