APC To Hold National Convention February 26
Tuesday, January 18th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress has announced that its national convention will hold on February 26.
This was stated by the Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, on Tuesday.
He was speaking at the Progressives Women Congress held in Abuja.
Details later…
