W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

APC To Hold National Convention February 26

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, January 18th, 2022





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress has announced that its national convention will hold on February 26.

This was stated by the Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the Progressives Women Congress held in Abuja.



Details later…

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=72898

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us