Alleged Money Laundering: Binance Executive Slumps In Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The trial of detained Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan, at the Federal High Court in Abuja took a dramatic turn following the defendant’s collapse in court on Thursday.

At the resumed trial, the defendant failed to enter the dock when he was called upon by the court registrar for continuation of trial as he remained seated at the back seat.

Following the failure of the defendant to enter the dock, the trial judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, asked after him.

One of the lawyers in the defence team, who sat beside Gambaryan, assisted him by the side while holding his hand towards the dock but as they walked slowly to the dock, Gambaryan slumped and the lawyer helped him to sit in the front row seat.

Lawyer to the defendant, Mark Mordi, however, told the court that his client has been indisposed and a written application letter had been filed to notify the court of this.

At the last sitting, Justice Nwite had dismissed Gambaryan’s bail application on the ground that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had been able to establish that he posed a flight risk in the same manner as Nadeem Anjarwalla.

Gambaryan, Anjarwalla, and Binance Holdings Limited are facing money laundering and terrorism financing charges, brought against them by the EFCC.