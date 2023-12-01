98,000 Persons Living With HIV/AIDS In Anambra – Official

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra State AIDS Control Agency and the state Ministry of Health have stated that no fewer than 98,960 persons are living with HIV/AIDS in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Afam Obidike, made this known when he presented the statistics in Awka, on Thursday, in a media briefing ahead of the 2023 World AIDS Day observed every December 1

According to Obidike, Anambra is making the necessary progress towards the attainment of the Global 95-95-95 targets after it ranked fifth highest in the country.

He said: “With the national prevalence of 1.4 per cent, our state HIV prevalence is ranked fifth highest in the country and the highest in the South-East.

“It is estimated that 98,960 residents are living with HIV out of which 58 per cent know their status and 44,808 are currently on treatment.

“The state is making the needed progress towards attainment of the Global 95-95-95 targets of which we are at 65:81:93.

“And worthy of note is the gradual decline in new infections which is at 46 per cent between 2021 and 2023 and AIDS-related death which is at 32 percent between 2021 and 2023.”

Also, the Executive Director of ANSACA, Johnbosco Ementa, tasked residents to take advantage of the free testing centres across the state so that they can ascertain their status.

Ementa also disclosed that the state government increased the number of HIV treatment sites from 104 to 1,182, with the collaboration of implementing partners.

“We also deployed mobile testing units, home-based testing, and community outreaches, to significantly improve HIV testing coverage and accessibility.

“We appreciate our partners – Achieving Health Nigeria Initiative, AIDS Health-care Foundation, UNAIDS, CHAI and Global Fund for their support,” he added.





