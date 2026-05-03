Abbas Mimiko Says ZLP Is Active Ahead of 2027 Elections

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the November 16, 2024, governorship election in Ondo State, Abbas Mimiko, has said the party is actively preparing for the 2027 general elections.

Mimiko, the younger brother of former Ondo State governor Olusegun Mimiko, stated this during a media briefing at his residence in Ondo town on Sunday.

He said the party remains active across all 18 local government areas in Ondo State and described claims that the party is inactive or dead as false.

According to him, the party has deliberately maintained a low profile as part of its political strategy while continuing to build structures ahead of future elections.

“We are alive and well, vibrant, present in all 18 local governments and every ward in Ondo State. We have gone a little quiet, but that is a matter of strategy,” he said.

Mimiko added that the party has aspirants preparing for various positions, including seats in the House of Assembly, and that some are already collecting nomination forms.

He also dismissed suggestions that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could deregister the party due to inactivity, insisting that ZLP remains functional at the national level and still holds elected positions in some states.

On governance in Ondo State, Mimiko commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for ongoing development projects, including plans for a seaport and bitumen development, but said more could still be done.

He noted that increased federal allocations following the removal of fuel subsidy should translate into better healthcare, education, and social services for citizens.

Mimiko also compared current performance with past administrations, arguing that the state has not yet matched the level of development achieved during his brother’s tenure, particularly in health, education, and social intervention programmes.