Malema Condemns Xenophobic Attacks, Challenges Job Claims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – South African opposition leader Julius Malema has criticised citizens involved in xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals, questioning their claims that immigrants are taking local jobs.

Malema spoke on Thursday during an event marking the 14th anniversary of the Collen Mashawana Foundation.

His comments come amid renewed tensions in parts of South Africa, where videos of violent attacks on African immigrants—including Nigerians, Ghanaians, and Zimbabweans, have circulated online. The Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg recently confirmed the deaths of two Nigerians, Amaramiro Emmanuel and Ekpenyong Andrew, in the violence.

Addressing the issue, Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), challenged those targeting foreign-owned businesses.

“I want to challenge you who say Zimbabweans take your jobs, Nigerians take your jobs,” he said. “You march, close shops, and beat up people. After doing that, how many jobs have you created?”

He questioned the logic behind shutting down small businesses operated by foreigners, saying such actions destroy livelihoods rather than solve unemployment.

“You close a shop that employed five people and say they are taking your jobs. After closing it, how many jobs have you created?” he asked.

Malema also criticised what he described as a lack of skills among some of the protesters, adding that blaming foreigners does not address the root causes of unemployment.

He further stated that he does not support or seek the votes of people who promote xenophobia.

“I don’t want your votes if you behave like that. I will never ask you to hate other Africans for political support,” he said.