Okpebholo Says Tinubu Will Win Re-Election, Criticises Opposition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has said President Bola Tinubu is on course to win re-election in 2027, stating that his performance in office has already secured victory.

Okpebholo made the remarks on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He also criticised opposition leaders, including Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, saying they failed to deliver for Nigeria when they had the opportunity to serve.

According to him, the current administration has performed well enough to guarantee another term for the president.

“President Tinubu has made a landmark for this country, and this election is already as good as won,” he said. “His work and policies are speaking for him.”

The governor also claimed that rising insecurity in the country is being influenced by political opponents who want to discredit the government ahead of the election.

He alleged that some cases of kidnapping and violence are politically motivated.

“You know that it is the evil people that are creating this insecurity. The more the president tries to stop them, because the election is coming, they are sponsoring them,” he said.

When asked if he believed insecurity was politically driven, he replied, “Yes, of course.”

He further accused the opposition of using insecurity to damage the image of the government.

“The opposition is using them just to make people say this president is not doing well,” he added.

Okpebholo also dismissed concerns that a united opposition ahead of the 2027 election could pose a threat to Tinubu’s chances.

“It’s not dangerous. The Bible says they will gather, but they will scatter,” he said.