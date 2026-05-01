Ambode Hails Hamza’s Endorsement, Urges APC Unity Ahead of 2027

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Lagos State governor Akinwunmi Ambode has endorsed Obafemi Hamzat as the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

Ambode congratulated Hamzat following his adoption by the party, which came after an endorsement by President Bola Tinubu during a meeting with the Lagos Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

In a statement on Thursday, Ambode said Hamzat’s emergence shows unity within the APC. He described him as a loyal and committed party member who has worked for the party for many years.

He said Hamzat’s experience in government makes him capable of leading Lagos State if elected.

Ambode also reaffirmed his support for Tinubu’s re-election, saying the country’s progress depends on the president’s leadership.

He added that APC members in Lagos are ready to work hard to secure victory for the party in future elections at both the state and national levels.