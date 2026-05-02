Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed Dumps PDP for APM

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Mohammed made the disclosure on Saturday in Bauchi after an expanded stakeholders meeting.

He said that the action was due to the unresolved internal challenges within the PDP and the need for political repositioning.

The governor said the move also involved several PDP stakeholders and party members across the state.

“After careful consideration and wide consultations with leaders and stakeholders across the country, it has become clear that our efforts to restore stability have not yielded the desired results,” he said.

He, however, appreciated the PDP for its contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development, noting that the party provided a platform for growth, service, and meaningful national contributions.

“As political leaders, we cannot allow our people to lose faith in our core values or in the effectiveness of the platform we represent.

“Our duty is to provide clarity, direction, and opportunity for our people and the next generation,” he added.

Mohammed explained that his decision to join the APM was strategic and aimed at creating a credible platform to better serve the people.

He said the new political direction would focus on mobilising supporters, strengthening party structures, and presenting a viable alternative in the next elections.

The governor expressed confidence in the integrity and capacity of the APM leadership.

He also disclosed that members of the State Executive Council intending to contest elective positions had resigned in compliance with the law, commending them for their service and wishing them success.

Mohammed emphasised that the defection was a deliberate effort to reposition for effective governance.

“It is not a retreat, but a strategic repositioning. We remain committed to strengthening democracy and advancing governance in our country,” he said.

He outlined plans to establish compliance committees, commence membership registration, strengthen party structures at all levels, and intensify grassroots mobilisation.

The governor urged supporters to remain calm, united, and focused while engaging the public with the party’s vision for good governance.

He also expressed appreciation to the APM leadership for providing a platform for democratic advancement, assuring that the movement would work collaboratively to build a strong political structure.

Recieving the defectors, Mr Yusuf Dantalle, National Chairman APM, said that the party is governed by a clear constitution.

“We don’t have god-father, no court cases and we take decisions based on the majority opinion,” he said. (NAN)