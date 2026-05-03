Peter Obi Dumps from ADC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Obi announced his resignation in a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday.

In the statement, the former Anambra State governor alleged that agents of the Nigerian state, whom he accused of infiltrating the Labour Party and creating internal crises that led to his exit, are now finding their way into the ADC.

According to him, these agents have introduced court cases, internal conflicts, suspicion, and division within the party, shifting focus away from national development to political control and exclusion.

Obi also lamented what he described as a troubling national culture where humility is seen as weakness, respect as a lack of courage, and compassion as foolishness.

He maintained that his leadership style has always focused on service, sacrifice, and uplifting others, adding that he has never used power or privilege to oppress or intimidate people.

Clarifying his decision, Obi said his resignation was not due to any personal conflict with party leaders, including ADC Chairman David Mark or former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, whom he said he continues to respect.

He stressed that he is not desperate for political office but is more concerned about the state of the nation.

Obi expressed concern over insecurity, poverty, and the welfare of Nigerians, stating that he desires a country where citizens can live safely, afford basic needs, and enjoy equal opportunities.

Despite the challenges, he reaffirmed his belief that Nigeria can still achieve competent leadership built on justice, compassion, and fairness.

He concluded by noting that the current political environment has become increasingly toxic, with intimidation, insecurity, and discouragement becoming widespread.