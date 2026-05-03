Onanuga Slams Peter Obi Over ADC Exit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, has criticised former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi following his resignation from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Obi had announced his intention to join the ADC coalition in December 2025 and officially became a member on March 7, receiving his membership card in Agulu Ward 2, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

However, Obi confirmed on Sunday that he has now left the party, citing internal crises, court cases, suspicion, and division within its ranks.

He also alleged that political interference and repeated instability contributed to his decision, saying similar patterns affected his earlier experience in the Labour Party.

Reacting on X (formerly Twitter), Onanuga described Obi as a “political nomad” and a “politician made of jelly,” accusing him of lacking consistency.

He claimed Obi left the ADC because he could not secure the party’s presidential ticket against figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

Onanuga further alleged that Obi tends to blame the government instead of engaging in self-reflection, and said his political choices reflect a pattern of shifting platforms.

He concluded by suggesting that Obi’s latest move positions him for the 2027 political race.