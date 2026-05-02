Church Suspends Priest Over Alleged Fake Miracles and Prophecies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has suspended a priest, Reverend Ifunaya Maduka, over allegations of staged miracles and questionable prophecies at St Paul’s Parish, Nteje, in Anambra State.

The Diocese on the Niger, led by Bishop Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo announced the suspension, saying the priest has been removed from duty for six months without pay while investigations continue.

According to the church, the allegations involve claims that some miracle and prophecy sessions were arranged, with individuals allegedly coordinated or paid to take part and present events as divine interventions.

Church authorities said the priest was confronted with the claims and allegedly admitted involvement after being shown evidence.

In a letter dated April 27 and signed by Bishop Nwokolo, the Diocese said the actions raised serious concerns, including false prophecy, misuse of spiritual authority, and conduct capable of misleading worshippers.

The Church also said the priest had previously been cautioned about his ministerial conduct, but maintained that his practices were in line with doctrine. However, it said recent findings contradicted those claims.

As part of the suspension, Reverend Maduka has been directed to hand over church property, financial records, and official documents and vacate the parish premises.

A disciplinary panel is expected to further investigate the matter and recommend additional actions.

The Diocese said it hopes the priest reflects on the situation and returns to the core values of his calling and ministry.