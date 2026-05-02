Atiku Criticises Tinubu Government Over Rice Distribution

(african examiner0 – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised the distribution of food items in Nigeria, saying it is not a solution to the country’s economic problems.

In a statement released on Friday through his spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the recent distribution of rice and cash palliatives by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, is being used as a political display rather than addressing hardship in the country.

The First Lady had recently launched the distribution of 100 trucks of rice and ₦1.2 billion worth of food items to states in Northern Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory.

Atiku said Nigerians are facing rising inflation, hunger, and worsening living conditions, but the government is focusing more on public food distribution events instead of fixing the root causes of poverty.

He also blamed insecurity for affecting farming activities, saying many farmers have been displaced and agricultural production has dropped in many parts of the country.

According to him, turning food distribution into a public political event is not the right approach to solving food shortages.

Atiku added that Nigerians should not be treated as beggars but deserve proper policies that will create jobs and ensure long-term food security.

The statement comes amid growing concerns over rising food prices and economic hardship across the country.