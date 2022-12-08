W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Abducted Ondo Monarch Regains Freedom

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, December 8th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The monarch of Oso Ajowa Akoko in in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Clement Jimoh, who was kidnapped, has regained freedom.

The traditional ruler, who was abducted in his palace, was set free by the bandits after he had spent seven days in their den.

According to a family source, the monarch was freed on Wednesday evening and he had been taken to the hospital where he was receiving treatment.



“Kabiyesi regained freedom yesterday (Wednesday) evening but he has been taken to the hospital for treatment,” the source stated.

Details later…

