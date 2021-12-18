Fuel Subsidy Removal: NLC Plans National Protest Feb. 1

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has resolved to hold a national protest on Feb. 1, 2022 against plans by the Federal Government to remove fuel subsidy.

The decision is contained in a communique issued on Friday in Abuja and signed by NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba and General Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Ugboaja, after the NEC meeting.

The NLC said before the national protest, the labour union would hold protest rallies in all the 36 states of the country on Jan. 27, against the subsidy removal.

The communique noted that the removal of the fuel subsidy would expose Nigerian workers and the citizenry to acute deprivation and worsen the hyper-inflation trend in the country.

“The NEC, therefore, resolved to reject and resist the planned increase in the pump price of petrol by the Federal Government, as it is extremely insensitive to the acute hardship being experienced by Nigerian workers and people.

”Pursuant to its rejection and resistance of further increase in the price of petrol, to organise protest rallies in all the 36 States of the Federation on Jan. 27, 2022.

“This would culminate in the submission of protest letters to all the 36 State Governors. Subsequently, a National Protest will take place on Feb. 1, 2022 in Abuja.

“In case government decides to announce new petrol prices before the proposed protests, the protest will kick-off instantly and without any other further notice in every state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory,” it added.

The NLC called on the Federal Government to promote local capacity to refine petroleum products for domestic use.

It advised the government to adopt effective economic policies to halt the trend of hyper-inflation in the prices of basic goods and services especially essential commodities, cooking gas and building materials.

According to the labour union, the inflation alone has put additional pressure on the lean income of Nigerian workers and other citizens and made life terribly unbearable for the poor.