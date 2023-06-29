ActionAid Nigeria, SSDO Train Rural Farmers In Enugu On Modern Farming Techniques

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ActionAid Nigeria, in partnership with a non governmental organization NGO, South Saharan Social Development Organization SSDO, have trained 23 rural farmers in each Community in three local government areas of Enugu State on best practices and modern farming techniques.

The Agroecology empowerment programme in the State, is being spearheaded by the two Organizations under the Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA II), a groundbreaking four-year initiative, funded by the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA).

According to the organizations, the project is also making significant strides in promoting basic human rights, democratic values, and sustainable livelihoods for young individuals, particularly marginalized young women, within disaster-prone and protracted crisis areas in Nigeria.

They recently organized the transformative three-day workshop on agroecology in the said communities across the three Council areas of the state with a view to empowering the rural farmers with modern farming techniques.

Our Correspondent reports that the benefitting communities are, Oduma Achara in Aninri LGA, Ihenyi in Isi Uzo LGA, and Umuogili in Igbo Eze North LGA.

The farmers were during the enlightenment programme equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to implement agroecology practices effectively.

Also, the participants were provided with improved palm seedlings to aid them in adopting sustainable agricultural methods.

Agroecology, recognized as an essential solution to Nigeria’s food security and sustainability challenges, offers numerous advantages in addressing environmental degradation and population growth.

By preserving soil health, reducing erosion, and minimizing reliance on synthetic inputs, the holistic approach promotes sustainable agriculture.

ActionAid and SSDO, noted that integration of agroecology practices enhances food security by increasing productivity and profitability, while simultaneously reducing the dependence on costly external resources.

“Additionally, it elevates rural livelihoods by bolstering incomes, improving living standards, stimulating economic growth, and alleviating poverty” they stated.

Addressing the farmers at Umuogili, IgboEze North Council area, during the training held , Head of Programmes, SSDO, Mr. Udochukwu Egwim, explained that the exercise will enable the participants to embrace sustainable practices.

He added that the project would equally decrease reliance on harmful inputs, augment yields, and ultimately improve their incomes, stressing that “this, in turn, paves the way for enhanced food security, improved rural livelihoods, and a more sustainable future for farming in the community.

Egwim, highlighted some of the invaluable benefits of the training, emphasizing the importance of imparting knowledge on soil fertility, conservation of natural resources, and enhancing farming resilience through techniques such as crop rotation, intercropping, agroforestry, and organic pest management.

“By equipping farmers with these essential skills, the project seeks to empower them to overcome challenges and build a more resilient and prosperous agricultural sector.

The participants in their reactions, expressed appreciation to ActionAid Nigeria and SSDO for their commendable efforts in implementing the transformative project.

They recognized the immense value of the training received and acknowledged the positive impact it will have on their farming practices and overall livelihoods.

In his comment, a participant at Oduma Achara, Aninri LGA, who is in his 70s, and identified himself as Chief Simon Ani, said the training was an eye opener to him on the best way to cultivate his crops, especially issue of fertilizer application, thanking ActionAid and SSDO for the gesture, and urged them to sustain the programme.

Also speaking earlier, at his place, venue for the training, Traditional Ruler of the Community, Igwe Murphy Chukwu, had applauded the two non governmental organizations for listing his domain among the benefitting Communities in the state, assuring them of his total cooperation.

The Resource person at the Oduma Achara training, Mr. Ivo Theophilus, a Deputy Director in the Agric Department, Enugu State Ministry of Agriculture and natural Resources, and the SSDO programe officer in charge of the training, Miss West Priye, had enjoined the participants to endeavour to put what they learnt into practice.

Success of the agroecology workshop signifies a significant step forward in achieving the goals outlined in the Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA II).

As ActionAid Nigeria and SSDO continue to collaborate and empower marginalized communities, it is expected that their unwavering commitment to sustainable agriculture and livelihood improvement will yield lasting positive change for Nigeria’s farming sector and its resilient farmers.

Highlights of the training workshop at the respective Communities was the planting of improved oil palm seedlings in Community lands.





