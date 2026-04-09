ADC Faction, PDP Leaders Meet in Abuja Over 2027 Alliance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by David Mark is holding talks with a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Kabiru Turaki in Abuja.

The meeting comes as both opposition parties face internal leadership crises.

Key political figures attending from the ADC side include Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Aminu Tambuwal, Abubakar Malami, Rotimi Amaechi, and Peter Obi.

On the PDP side are Seyi Makinde, Babangida Aliyu, Jerry Gana, and Adolphus Wabara.

The meeting is aimed at discussing possible alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ADC has been facing internal disputes since 2025, when a coalition took over its leadership. A former deputy national chairman, Nafiu Bala, has challenged Mark’s position as party leader.

The crisis worsened recently after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would no longer recognise the Mark-led leadership, citing a court judgment. INEC also said it would not attend meetings or activities organised by the factions until the matter is resolved in court.

In addition, the ADC State Chairmen Forum has rejected both factions and set up an interim committee to manage the party.

Meanwhile, the PDP is also divided into factions. One group, reportedly backed by Nyesom Wike, recently announced new party leaders.

The Turaki-led faction has asked the Supreme Court to stop that move.

The ongoing talks in Abuja are seen as part of efforts by opposition leaders to unite ahead of the 2027 elections.