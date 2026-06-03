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ADC Unveils  Yanoko As Kano Governorship Candidate For 2027

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, June 2nd, 2026

 (AFRICAN EXAMINER) -) The African Democratic Congress (ADC) faction led by Nafi’u Bala Gombe has unveiled  Idris Yanoko as its governorship candidate for Kano State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party’s acting chairman in Kano State, Musa Yankaba, disclosed this  while formally presenting Yanoko to Nafi’u Bala.

Yankaba said the decision followed consultations among party leaders and stakeholders, expressing confidence in Yanoko’s ability to provide effective leadership for Kano State if elected.

He added that the party was intensifying efforts to strengthen its structures across Kano and other parts of the country ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking after his unveiling, Yanoko thanked the party leadership for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work with all stakeholders to advance the party’s fortunes and seek the support of Kano residents.

In his remarks, Nafi’u Bala said the party was fully prepared to compete in the 2027 elections and remained committed to providing credible leadership for the people.(NAN) 

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