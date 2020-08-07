NMA Election Turns Chaotic, Bloody in Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The election of the Enugu State branch of the Nigeria Medical Association NMA held at the Michael Okpara, square on Thursday turned bloody, as members of different factions engaged in free for all fight sustained various degrees of injuries.

African Examiner recalled that a faction of the state NMA had two weeks ago announced the suspension of the incumbent chairman, Dr. Ike Okwesili, for alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office, an allegation member swiftly dismissed.

They subsequently appointed one of the Deputy vice chairman Enugu East, Dr Kinsley Ugwuonye, as Acting chairman.

Our correspondent reports that members of the association, who gathered at the Michael Okpara square for the association’s Annual General Meeting AGM and the election of new executive of the association for the next two years, were seriously injured by thugs allegedly invited by some contestants to the venue

The thugs numbering over 40 had stormed the venue with dangerous weapons while voting was going on and started destroying chairs, tables, and canopies among other objects being used for the election.

They upturned the ballot boxes and pounced on members of the electoral committee leading to the doctors scampering for safety for fear of losing their lives.

While some sustained injuries trying to escape from the thugs, others, including the NMA chairman in the state, Dr Okwesili, were beaten to stupor and wounded.

Speaking with newsmen on the shameful act, one of the Doctors, Dr. Ejike Odo, said that “We hope he is fine wherever he may be because he was brutalised.

He said that security men who were drafted to the venue of the election had hectic time preventing the unfortunate incident.

The election, however, was inconclusive following the ugly and shame act.