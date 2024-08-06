AEDC Blames System Failure For Blackout In Franchise Area

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Monday attributed blackout in parts of its franchise area to system failure.

AEDC management said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

”We understand that some of our customers are still without power due to a system failure from the national grid at 2.55p.m. on Tuesday.

”Please be assured that the system is gradually stabilising, and we are working diligently with all relevant stakeholders to restore power to the affected areas as quickly as possible,”it said.(NAN)