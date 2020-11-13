W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles Match Against Sierra Leone Was A Disaster

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, Sports Friday, November 13th, 2020



Spread the love

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Godwin Izilein, a former coach of  the Super Falcons, has described the Super Eagle’s 4-4 home draw with the  Leone Stars of Sierra Leone as a “Football Disaster.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the match which was played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, saw the Leone Stars clawed their way back from a 4 goal deficit to level the game.

Izilein told NAN that from the way the Super Eagles players executed the match, it was obvious that the players had been overrated.

According to him, “This is what I call, football disaster; because of what we see these players play in their respective clubs, we tend to have overrated them.

“What happened today is a disaster and I hope that the players will now go to Sierra Leone to redeem their names, otherwise, that may well put paid to our going to Cameroon.” he said.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles had started the game on a brilliant note, but eventually ended up playing out to 4-4 draw, to make the reverse fixture in Freetown, Sierra Leone  an uphill task.

(NAN)

Related Posts


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=57586

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

FIDELITY

uba

FirstBank

NNPC

FIRS

zenith

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us