Okpebholo: I’ll Resign If Tinubu Fails to Win Edo in 2027

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, says he is ready to resign from office if President Bola Tinubu does not win the state in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking during an interview on AIT, Okpebholo expressed strong confidence in the All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that the party now dominates Edo’s political landscape and faces “no real opposition” ahead of the next general elections.

According to him, President Tinubu currently enjoys massive support across the state, even more than himself as governor.

“Asiwaju is even more popular than me here now because Edo people already know that what I’m doing is because of his impact,” Okpebholo said.

He added that residents are eager to “reward” the president at the polls, noting that the reception his government has received is directly tied to Tinubu’s influence.

“Everybody is for Asiwaju. The people will thank him with their votes. If he does not win, I’d resign,” he declared.

Okpebholo, who took office on November 12, 2024, after defeating PDP candidate Asue Ighodalo in the September governorship election, dismissed claims that the APC lacks grassroots strength. He attributed his political style to years of mentorship under the late Chief Tony Anenih, emphasising that his approach is rooted in community engagement, not coercion.

The governor also criticised his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki, claiming that the former governor has become unpopular among everyday residents due to what he described as poor performance.

“He can’t come to Edo. His poor record will not make him come,” Okpebholo said. “When children can stand to pray for me, no child would stand on the street to pray for Obaseki.”

He said his early actions in office, including outreach efforts and what he calls a “people-first” strategy, have strengthened the APC’s grip on the state and set the stage for a comfortable victory for Tinubu in 2027.

“Asiwaju is our father. He’s everywhere on the street. Edo will reward him in 2027,” the governor concluded.