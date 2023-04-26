1.6 million Candidates To Write 2023 UTME, Technical Challenges Reported

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has rescheduled the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for candidates in 100 centres due to technical challenges experienced on Tuesday.

JAMB Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday night in Abuja.

The African examiner reports that 1.6 million candidates across over 700 are expected to take the examination.

The statement reads: “Following the announcement, candidates, who for technical reasons could not take the examination, are to print a new examination notification early tomorrow morning, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, to know their new scheduled sessions.

“It is to be noted that about 100 centres out of the 708 centres participating in the 2023 UTME exercise across the country, experienced technical challenges that prevented their allotted candidates from successfully taking their examination,” JAMB noted.

Through the statement, the Board reiterated its determination to deploy world-class assessments in line with global best practices to deliver quality assessments and regretted any inconveniences experienced by candidates and their parents.

The statement further explained that the series of challenges encountered was on account of some novel features deployed by the Board to safeguard the sanctity of the examination by checkmating all incidences of examination misconduct being perpetrated and perpetuated by vested interests.

However, it assured of the commitment of its technical team working round the clock to ensure that Wednesday’s exercise was devoid of any hitches.

The board further promised Nigerians that no candidate would be denied the right to take examinations, maintaining that, should any hiccup arise, such a candidate would be rescheduled to take the examination on the next available date and space.