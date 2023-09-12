Afrobeats Star Mohbad Dies At 27

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Afrobeats star Mohbad has died, industry authorities said on Tuesday evening.

Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, was confirmed dead by Ovie Ofugara.

“Confirmed. Mohbad is dead. Sad, sad day,” the Not Just Ok boss wrote on his X account, sharing a broken heart emoji alongside the tweet.

Rapper Olamide Gbenga also known as Olamide took to the platform to mourn him and wrote: “Damn! Mohbad”.

However, details of his death are still sketchy as of the time of this report.

Mohbad was born on June 6, 1998, and had in the past reportedly wanted to commit suicide according to his colleague Akinbiyi Abiola better known as Bella Shmurda.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



