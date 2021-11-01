Many Feared Trapped As Building Collapses In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Many workers are feared trapped in a 21-storey building under construction which collapsed on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday.

An eyewitness on condition of anonymity said that the building collapsed around 2.30 p.m.

The witness, who is also a worker on site, said that five dead bodies were seen at the top of the rubbles of the collapsed building.

Excavators from the relevant agencies were still being awaited as at 5.45 p.m. while crowd control remained a challenge at the scene.

Also, the Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, noted that heavy-duty equipment and life detection equipment have been deployed to the scene.

While giving an update, Oke-Osanyintolu said, “Collapsed Building at Gerard Road, Ikoyi: The agency has activated its emergency response plan to the above incident.

“All first responders are en route to secure the scene while the heavy-duty equipment and life detection equipment have been dispatched.”

Three persons have been rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building by volunteers and emergency agencies on the ground.

The rescued victims have since been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Babafemi Hamzat, has arrived at the scene of the incident.

Four have been confirmed dead and their bodies recovered from the collapsed building while effort is ongoing to ensure more rescue as of the time of filing this report.

This is according to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who spoke to newsmen at the scene of the incident.

He, however, could not ascertain the cause of the collapse, saying it should be left to technical experts.

Details Later
























