Nigeria Can’t Remain Together Like This – Wole Soyinka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, has stated that there is no hope of Nigeria continuing together as a country if the Federal Government does not do the needful.

According to the elder statesman, Nigeria cannot continue as one country unless it is decentralised as a matter of urgency.

Soyinka was responding to a question when he appeared on an interview on Arise TV if he thinks that Nigeria can continue as one, Soyinka said, “Not if it continues this way. Not if it fails to decentralise. Some people use the word restructure, some people use the word…whatever. Not if it fails to decentralise.

“If Nigeria fails to decentralise and I mean, decentralise as fast as possible, manifestly not rhetoric, then Nigeria cannot stay together.

“Again this is not Wole Soyinka saying this. Generals have said it. Everybody has said; ex-heads of state have said it; analysts have said; economists have said it and that’s what is happening to the people on the streets; that’s why they’re moving; that’s why they’re demonstrating; that’s why they’re defying even threats from the police; from the government ‘if you demonstrate, you’re traitors, we’ll deal with you…we’ll speak to you in language which you’ll understand’.

“It doesn’t work with anybody any longer. Because the nation is on a suicide slide and the people feel that they do not deserve that kind of suicidal plunge and they have the right to say ‘sorry o, I’m getting out of this plane before it nose-dives.”























