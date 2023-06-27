After Fela’s Death, People Predicted 12 Other Family Members Could Die – Femi Kuti

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Afrobeat musician, Femi Kuti, has opened up on how some people predicted that 12 of his family members would die in short spells after the deaths of his father, late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, his sister, Shola Kuti, and a cousin at a stretch.

Femi made this known during an interview with Chude Jideonwo saying that the period was particularly difficult for him.

According to him, the divorce he had with his wife during the crisis nearly made him mad.

Kuti said: “Fela had just gone [died]. My sister [Shola] had gone. My cousin had gone. Some people were predicting that 12 of us would die. And I [was] saying, is this prediction going to come true?

“We had our internal family problems. They would say, ‘You know, you are the first son; you must do it.’ And I would say, ‘Who born me inside this wahala like this?’ Then my wife go [got separated from me]. And they said, ‘Femi is going mad.’ It was terrible.”

He, however, disclosed that he was grateful for the experience saying that it made him who he is today.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



