After S’Court Ruling, Atiku Under Pressure To Congratulate President Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following his defeat at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the former vice President and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has been told to accept the defeat and congratulate President Bola Tinubu.

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, said Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi should congratulate President Bola Tinubu adding that “by the judgment of the Supreme Court today, the laymen prowling all over social media can now clearly see that there is a wide chasm between emotions and law,”

He explained that “these were Election Petitions pursued with unnecessary venom and hatred by most of those involved. Today, they have learnt a bitter lesson that such venom, hatred, and sentiment have no place in judicial proceedings and deliberations. Their journey has come to a grinding end.”

On its own part, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) called on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, to congratulate the winner, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, implored Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to display Islamic brotherhood and political maturity by congratulating the winner.

According to MURIC, politics is over. The legal fireworks have come to an end with the final pronouncement of the Supreme Court. But we have a country to build and the time to do it is now.

Also Netizens are urging the former president to congratulate the President having exhausted all the legal frameworks to reclaim his mandate.

Meanwhile, his political associates and a governor of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state, Ademola Adeleke has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the affirmation of his election by the Supreme Court, saying the time to come together for Nigeria is now.

Meanwhile, our correspondent couldn’t get the VP on the phone to react to the alleged pressure on him to congratulate President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the polls and at the Supreme Court.





