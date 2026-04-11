Awgu LGA Boss, Okolo Hails Mbah’s Bold Education, Healthcare Reforms

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Executive Chairman of Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu state, Hon. Uchenna Joseph Okolo, has commended the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, for what he described as a bold and radical transformation sweeping across the education and healthcare sectors.

The commendation followed the official flag-off of a 200-bed capacity modern students’ hostel at the College of Nursing Sciences, Awgu.

Our Correspondent reports that the groundbreaking ceremony, held Thursday, marked another milestone in the state government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare education and upgrading critical learning infrastructure.

The event attracted a wide array of stakeholders, including top government officials, traditional rulers, clergy, academic staff, and students.

Representing Governor Mbah at the ceremony, the Special Adviser on Health, Dr. Yomi Jaye, led dignitaries to the project site and performed the official groundbreaking.

He described the governor as a “do-and-talk leader,” emphasizing his administration’s unwavering commitment to delivering impactful reforms in key sectors.

Dr. Jaye highlighted the remarkable upgrade of the institution from a School of Midwifery to a full-fledged College of Nursing Sciences, noting that the transformation reflects the administration’s vision to reposition healthcare education in the state.

“This institution has evolved from being underestimated to becoming unstoppable,” he stated.

He further explained that the 200-bed hostel project is designed to provide students with a conducive and modern living environment, while urging contractors and the Ministry of Works to ensure strict adherence to quality standards and timely completion.

In his welcome remark, Hon. Okolo lauded the governor’s far-reaching infrastructural strides, stressing that Enugu State is experiencing tangible growth across education, healthcare, and agriculture. He reaffirmed the unwavering support of Awgu residents for the administration.

“We owe him a lot from the grassroots and must ensure continuity. Awgu Local Government is ready,” Okolo declared, amid applause from attendees.

Also speaking, the Provost of the College, Dr. Peace Ani, expressed gratitude to the state government for addressing long-standing infrastructural challenges within the institution. She noted that the hostel project would significantly ease accommodation difficulties faced by students.

“Today, we are delighted that one of our major challenges—student accommodation—is being decisively addressed,” she said.

The ceremony concluded on a vibrant note, with students showcasing rich cultural performances that added colour and excitement to the historic occasion.

The hostel project is expected to significantly reduce accommodation pressure and further position the College of Nursing Sciences, Awgu, as a leading hub for quality healthcare training in Enugu State, reinforcing Governor Mbah’s vision of a modern, functional, and globally competitive education and healthcare system.