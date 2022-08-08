Air Force Kills Terrorists’ Leader

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Scores of terrorists, including one of the notorious commanders, Alhaji Abdulkareem Lawal, aka Abdulkareem Boss, have been killed in airstrikes coordinated by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, at the weekend.

The successful strikes were targeted at key terrorists’ enclaves and hideouts at Rugu Forest in Katsina State.

Boss, who has been on the radar of the Nigerian Military and other security agencies, was killed in the operation.

According to military sources, the deceased Boko Haram Commander was based in the Marina area of Safana Local Government Area and was responsible for several terrorist attacks, animal rustling and kidnappings.

A source said: “He was known to regularly invite terrorists’ groups from other areas and regions to join him in attacks on targets.

“Specifically, he was part of the terrorist group that carried out attacks that eventually led to the death of the Nigerian Police Area Commander of Dutsin ma on 5 July 2022.

“Reports filtering in have since confirmed that Abdulkareem Boss was neutralised in the precision strike alongside 27 of his foot soldiers.

“Reports have also revealed that air strikes conducted by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai at Degbawa near Mandara Mountain in Gwoza LGA of Borno State on the 3 August 2022 may have led to the death of a well-known terrorist Kingpin, Alhaji Modu, aka Bem Bem, and some of his fighters.

“It was revealed that Alhaji Modu, a key ISWAP Commander, had converged with others for a morning meeting on an intended attack before they were struck by an array of NAF assault aircraft.

“An assessment of the strike revealed that the entire location was leveled to the ground and sources have since revealed that no fewer than 20 terrorists were confirmed eliminated in the strike.

“Similar strikes were also conducted on terrorists’ hideouts around Abuja.