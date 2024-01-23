Akeredolu To Be Buried February 23 As Family Releases Funeral Schedule

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former governor of Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu will be buried on February 23, 2024.

This is according to a funeral timetable released by the late Akeredolu’s family on Monday evening.

“Friday, February 23, 2024: Funeral Service at St Andrew’s Anglican Church Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo. Time: 10 am,” the burial schedule released by Oluwarotimi O. Akeredolu, Jnr. read partly.

“Interment follows immediately after the burial service at the burial site, Owo. (Strictly for immediate family)”.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT ABOUT AKEREDOLU’S BURIAL RITES BELOW

CELEBRATION OF A REMARKABLE LIFE

With hearts overflowing with gratitude, the entire Akeredolu family wishes to extend our deepest appreciation to all those who have extended their warmth and compassion to us during this trying time, following the unfortunate transition of our beloved Patriarch, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, former Governor of Ondo State (February 2017 – December 2023). The outpouring of love we have received has been nothing short of a deluge, and for that, we are profoundly grateful.

Your unwavering display of affection has touched our souls in immeasurable ways, and mere words cannot adequately express our gratitude. Your love and kindness serve as powerful catalysts, strengthening our unshakeable faith in God Almighty and reaffirming our commitment to serving humanity.

To those who took the time to visit us in Ibadan and Owo, we extend our heartfelt appreciation. Your presence brought solace to our hearts, and your invaluable support lifted our spirits.

Our gratitude also extends to the esteemed political leaders, revered royal fathers, devout religious leaders, community pillars, heads of security agencies, dedicated unionists, civil servants, public officials, student leaders, and women groups, as well as politicians from across party lines, who have shown us love and sympathy during this challenging period.

It is with deep respect and a sense of duty that we invite our dear friends, associates, and well-wishers to join us in giving our late Patriarch a befitting funeral. The obsequies are as follows:

Thursday, February 15, 2024:

Winning Soul Crusade at MKO Abiola Democracy Park, Akure

Time: 5 pm

Friday, February 16, 2024:

Jumat Service at Akure Central Mosque

Time: 2 pm

Saturday, February 17, 2024:

Loyola Day of Tributes at Loyola College Hall,

Old Ife Rd, Agodi,

Ibadan, Oyo State.

Sunday, February 18, 2024:

OAU Night of Tributes at OAU Secretariat, Old Ife

Road, Agodi, Ibadan Oyo State.

Time: 4 pm- 6 pm

Monday, February 19, 2024:

Special Court Session

Oyo State Judiciary Complex,

High Court 1, Ring Road

Ibadan, Oyo State.

Time: 10 am

NBA Tribute Session

Follows immediately @ Aare Afe Babalola Bar Centre,

Iyagakun, Ibadan, Oyo State

Service of Songs/ Night of Tributes

Jogor Centre, Liberty Road,

Ibadan

Time: 5 pm – 9 pm

Tuesday, February 20, 2024:

Commendation Service at

All Saints Anglican Church, Jericho, Ibadan

Time: 10 am – 12 Noon

Private Viewing (Strictly By Invitation)

Residence, Ibadan Oyo State

Time: 3pm

Wednesday, February 21, 2024:

Ajabue (Traditional Rites)

Owo, Ondo State

Time: 9 am – 4 pm

Special Court Session

Court 1, Ondo State High Court Headquarters,

Hospital Road, Akure, Ondo State

Time: 10 am

Lying in State and Commendation Service at

Akure Township Stadium

Time: 1 pm

Evening of Tributes

St. Andrew’s Anglican Church Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo

Time:4pm – 7 pm

Thursday, February 22, 2024:

Service of Songs

St Andrew’s Anglican Church Cathedral, Imola Street,

Owo, Ondo State.

Time: 4 pm

Wake-Keep

Maranatha Villa, Owo,

Ondo state

Time: 8 pm

Candlelight Procession & World Gyration

by the Kegites Club

Time: 8 pm till Dawn

Friday, February 23, 2024:

Funeral Service at St Andrew’s Anglican Church Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo.

Time: 10 am

Interment follows immediately after the burial service at the burial site, Owo. (Strictly for immediate family)

Reception at Mydas Hotel and Resort, Ikare Road, Owo by 1 pm.

Saturday, February 24, 2024:

Akeredolu Memorial Friendly football match

Akure Township Stadium, Akure.

Time: 3 pm

Sunday, February 25, 2024:

Thanksgiving Service at St Andrew’s Anglican Church Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo

Time: 10 am

As we prepare to celebrate the life of a man who embodied numerous admirable qualities and left an indelible mark, we humbly request your prayers, support, and encouragement. Your presence will undoubtedly make this commemoration all the more beautiful.

Signed:

Oluwarotimi O. Akeredolu, Jnr.

(For the Family)





