Akeredolu To Be Buried February 23 As Family Releases Funeral Schedule

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former governor of Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu will be buried on February 23, 2024.
This is according to a funeral timetable released by the late Akeredolu’s family on Monday evening.
“Friday, February 23, 2024: Funeral Service at St Andrew’s Anglican Church Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo. Time: 10 am,” the burial schedule released by Oluwarotimi O. Akeredolu, Jnr. read partly.
“Interment follows immediately after the burial service at the burial site, Owo. (Strictly for immediate family)”.
CELEBRATION OF A REMARKABLE LIFE
With hearts overflowing with gratitude, the entire Akeredolu family wishes to extend our deepest appreciation to all those who have extended their warmth and compassion to us during this trying time, following the unfortunate transition of our beloved Patriarch, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, former Governor of Ondo State (February 2017 – December 2023). The outpouring of love we have received has been nothing short of a deluge, and for that, we are profoundly grateful.
Your unwavering display of affection has touched our souls in immeasurable ways, and mere words cannot adequately express our gratitude. Your love and kindness serve as powerful catalysts, strengthening our unshakeable faith in God Almighty and reaffirming our commitment to serving humanity.
To those who took the time to visit us in Ibadan and Owo, we extend our heartfelt appreciation. Your presence brought solace to our hearts, and your invaluable support lifted our spirits.
Our gratitude also extends to the esteemed political leaders, revered royal fathers, devout religious leaders, community pillars, heads of security agencies, dedicated unionists, civil servants, public officials, student leaders, and women groups, as well as politicians from across party lines, who have shown us love and sympathy during this challenging period.
It is with deep respect and a sense of duty that we invite our dear friends, associates, and well-wishers to join us in giving our late Patriarch a befitting funeral. The obsequies are as follows:
Thursday, February 15, 2024:
Winning Soul Crusade at MKO Abiola Democracy Park, Akure
Time: 5 pm
Friday, February 16, 2024:
Jumat Service at Akure Central Mosque
Time: 2 pm
Saturday, February 17, 2024:
Loyola Day of Tributes at Loyola College Hall,
Old Ife Rd, Agodi,
Ibadan, Oyo State.
Sunday, February 18, 2024:
OAU Night of Tributes at OAU Secretariat, Old Ife
Road, Agodi, Ibadan Oyo State.
Time: 4 pm- 6 pm
Monday, February 19, 2024:
Special Court Session
Oyo State Judiciary Complex,
High Court 1, Ring Road
Ibadan, Oyo State.
Time: 10 am
NBA Tribute Session
Follows immediately @ Aare Afe Babalola Bar Centre,
Iyagakun, Ibadan, Oyo State
Service of Songs/ Night of Tributes
Jogor Centre, Liberty Road,
Ibadan
Time: 5 pm – 9 pm
Tuesday, February 20, 2024:
Commendation Service at
All Saints Anglican Church, Jericho, Ibadan
Time: 10 am – 12 Noon
Private Viewing (Strictly By Invitation)
Residence, Ibadan Oyo State
Time: 3pm
Wednesday, February 21, 2024:
Ajabue (Traditional Rites)
Owo, Ondo State
Time: 9 am – 4 pm
Special Court Session
Court 1, Ondo State High Court Headquarters,
Hospital Road, Akure, Ondo State
Time: 10 am
Lying in State and Commendation Service at
Akure Township Stadium
Time: 1 pm
Evening of Tributes
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo
Time:4pm – 7 pm
Thursday, February 22, 2024:
Service of Songs
St Andrew’s Anglican Church Cathedral, Imola Street,
Owo, Ondo State.
Time: 4 pm
Wake-Keep
Maranatha Villa, Owo,
Ondo state
Time: 8 pm
Candlelight Procession & World Gyration
by the Kegites Club
Time: 8 pm till Dawn
Friday, February 23, 2024:
Funeral Service at St Andrew’s Anglican Church Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo.
Time: 10 am
Interment follows immediately after the burial service at the burial site, Owo. (Strictly for immediate family)
Reception at Mydas Hotel and Resort, Ikare Road, Owo by 1 pm.
Saturday, February 24, 2024:
Akeredolu Memorial Friendly football match
Akure Township Stadium, Akure.
Time: 3 pm
Sunday, February 25, 2024:
Thanksgiving Service at St Andrew’s Anglican Church Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo
Time: 10 am
As we prepare to celebrate the life of a man who embodied numerous admirable qualities and left an indelible mark, we humbly request your prayers, support, and encouragement. Your presence will undoubtedly make this commemoration all the more beautiful.
Signed:
Oluwarotimi O. Akeredolu, Jnr.
(For the Family)
