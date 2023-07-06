Alake: Tinubu Will Make Known His Ministerial List When He’s Ready

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The special adviser on special duties, communications and strategy to the president, Dele Alake, has stated that reports and speculations concerning a list of ministerial nominees are “mere fabrications”.

The African Examiner writes that there have been claims that the list will be sent to the senate this week.

Speaking with state house correspondents on Thursday, Alake stated that President Bola Tinubu will make the list public when he is ready.

“About the ministerial list, the simple truth is that, you know, this is an executive presidency, we’re not running a parliamentary system,” he said.



“So the president, the bucks stops on his table, and he decides when it is fit and proper for him to make his cabinet list public.

“So, we are not unaware of all the speculations, innuendos and rumors, all kinds of things in the media. Now, I as a media man, I chuckled to myself that people just want to sell, so they just fabricate.

“I can tell you all of those things you’ve been reading in the media are mere fabrications. There is no iota of truth in all of those things.



“When the president is good and ready, you will be the first to know about his intentions.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



