Alleged Defamation: Mercy Chinwo Sues VeryDarkMan For N1.1bn

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has filed a lawsuit against social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM) for alleged defamation.

It is worth recalling that a few months back, VDM, in a series of Instagram post, accused Chinwo of diverting funds from shows without remitting to her former record label, owned by Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu better known as EeZee Tee.

According to VDM, Mercy Chinwo violated contractual agreements with the label before she parted ways.

In the lawsuit dated March 3 Pelumi Olajengbesi, the lawyer of the singer, accused VDM of making “libelous, malicious, spiteful, malevolent, and grossly defamatory statements that impugn the image and character” of her client.

Olajengbesi claimed that VDM, who was not involved in the dispute between Chinwo and EeZee Tee, falsely portrayed the gospel artist in a damaging and biased manner.

“The claimant avers that she has neither had any form of relationship with the defendant nor was the defendant involved in the issue between the claimant and EeZee T in any material particular,” he said.

“The claimant avers that the statements which the defendant made in the videos he published on his Instagram page were as though the defendant was personally involved in the issues between the claimant and EeZee T.

“However, these statements were not only false but damning and injurious to the claimant’s public image and reputation.”

According to court documents, Chinwo is asking for the sum of N1 billion in general damages, N100 million in punitive and aggravated damages, and also an additional N25 million to cover the cost of the lawsuit.

The gospel singer also informed the court to order VDM to delete the alleged defamatory posts and issue a public apology that will show his retractions in four national newspapers for 14 consecutive days.