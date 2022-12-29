Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo In An Initial £35m Deal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Liverpool have signed Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo for an initial fee of €40m (£35m), with the 23-year-old agreeing a five-and-a-half-year contract at Anfield.

Director of football Julian Ward had three days of talks with PSV on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day while owners Fenway Sports Group chose to sanction the move, even though they may soon sell the club.

Gakpo is the reigning Dutch Footballer of the Year, and has scored 13 goals and registered 17 assists for PSV this season. While he has mainly been used on the left flank by manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, Klopp believes he is capable of operating in any of the three forward positions in his side.

Gakpo scored in all three group games in the World Cup for the Netherlands and, along with other players who have been in Qatar, will be tested in training before he is considered for first-team football. He will not be eligible for Liverpool’s Friday match against Leicester anyway, as Monday’s trip to Brentford will be the first after the transfer window has officially opened.

His arrival means Liverpool have signed a high-profile forward in three successive windows, with Diaz and Nunez signing in January and June respectively.