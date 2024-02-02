Anambra Bans Public Display Of Caskets

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Public display of caskets for fabrication and sale in the state has been banned by the Anambra State Government.

This was contained in the law passed by the state House of Assembly on Thursday as the state wants to control burial and funeral activities in the state.

By this law, all mortuary attendants in the state are mandate to report to the Ministry of Health if any corpse that has stayed beyond one month from the date it was deposited.

It cautioned that any person who contravenes the provisions will be fined N100,000 or six months imprisonment or both.

According to the law, all burial and funeral ceremonies of indigenous deceased persons in the state shall be registered with the town union of the deceased. The new law also cautioned against blocking roads and streets in burial ceremonies.

Reacting, the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, in a terse message on Friday applauded the assembly for the legislation.

He said: “Anambra Burial Law is a very progressive law to remove the burden and pressure on the poor as well as liberate women from oppressive practices during burials.

“We celebrate ‘befitting living’ and only a decent funeral.”





