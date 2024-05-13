Anambra Gets New Commissioner Of Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A new Commissioner of police for Anambra State, Command, CP, Nnaghe obono Itam has assumed office in Awka, the state capital.

Until his new office, he was Commissioner of Police in charge of General Investigation Force Criminal Investigation Annex, Kaduna.

Itam assumed duty as the 34th Commissioner of Police in the State on Monday, May 13, 2024, after receiving salute at the State Police Headquarters, where he was also welcomed by some senior officers of the Command.

The new CP would be succeeding Retired CP Aderemi Adeoye, who bowed out of service on May 1, after having committed 35 years to the service.

The State Police public Relations officer PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this via a statement Monday, said CP Obono Itam Psc has received specialized training, including the Advanced Detective Course, Police College Jos, Squadron Commanders Course Police Moblie Force Gwoza, Ila Osun State.

Other training includes, Tactical Leadership and Command Course Police College, Jos, Canadian Police College Senior and Lead Auditor Course, Servicom Nigeria in Kenya.

“The CP is also a recipient of so many awards and honors, including the best-graduating Student in the Edanada Secondary School class of 1983, best graduating Student University of Calabar Department of Sociology and Anthropology class of 1990, and the United Nations Medal of Service, 2002/2003. He is also an ordained Reverend of Foundation Faith Church, Salem Family worldwide.”

According to the Command Spokesman, the new Commissioner of Police seeks the support and cooperation of the general public in combating crime in Anambra State, and is also committed to implementing proactive policing strategies and community policing to ensure adequate safety of lives and property in the State.

SP Ikenga added that the new, who is happily married with children, loves conference presentations, farming, community services, leadership coaching, writing, and traveling,